Kurt Mortenson and Dan Bucholz were selected to join returning incumbent Lee Rogness Tuesday on the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners in 2021.
District 3
Mortenson defeated Christine Tungseth 3,008-1,940 for the District 3 seat vacated by John Lindquist.
The 65-year-old rural Underwood resident is a former prosecutor in the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office.
Mortenson pointed out in his campaign that the number one issue facing the county is navigating through the health and economic challenges related to COVID-19.
“I am honored and humbled to be elected the District 3 Commissioner for Otter Tail County,” Mortenson said. “I will work hard for the citizens of District 3 to be worthy of their trust. Thank you to Tina Tungseth for an ambitious campaign and for her many years of service to Otter Tail County.”
The 64-year-old Tungseth is a rural Fergus Falls resident who has served as a sergeant at the Otter Tail County Jail for 33 years.
Tungseth went into the District 3 race believing the major issue facing the county was the need to prioritize county expenditures in order to cover necessary infrastructure for county residents without raising taxes.
“If you never lose, then you can never appreciate the victories.” Tungseth said. “I will always view my commissioner run as a wonderful time to meet some fantastic people and spend time with my grandchildren as they helped me campaign and learn about the political process. Thank you to my family, friends and my campaign manager Cathy Colling for your support during my campaign. Best wishes to my opponent Kurt Mortenson in serving Otter Tail County in the role of District 3 commissioner.”
District 1
The 62-year-old Bucholz defeated his 41-year-old opponent Betsy Roder 4,215-3,137 and will be filling a seat held by Doug Huebsch.
Bucholz is a member of the Perham community where the retired dairy farmer has stayed active by hobby farming, renting land and working part-time hours at Hammer Construction.
Bucholz wanted to work toward maintaining a balanced budget in the county and sees many challenges doing so in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roder went into the race for a District 1 seat on the board believing the top priority for the county is maintaining assets — especially the county’s most valuable assets — its lakes, land and natural resources.
The executive director of the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has been deeply involved in rural projects and is currently a member of the New York Mills City Council. She has also served on a variety of county and city boards including the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, the OTC Community Development Agency, the New York Mills Public Library, the New York Mills Civic & Commerce board and EDA.
District 5
Rogness defeated challenger Angie Brown for the District 5 seat 3,058-2,020.
The 72-year-old incumbent brings experience in county government, business and agriculture to the job.
Rogness believes the people of Otter Tail County have to address economic challenges as well as being competitive and impactful. One of the ways this will be done is by growing available workers for the businesses in the county and providing housing for those workers. Rogness would also like to see the county grow its property tax base and its school base.
He sees his next term as a commissioner to be important for the county, which will have only one veteran member in its ranks besides himself. Commissioner Betty Murphy is in her first term and two other commissioners will be new to the county board.
“I appreciate the support of the voting public that has reelected me,” Rogness said. “They asked me to rerun and indicated to me that they felt I had the diversified experience to run. I would wish my opponent well as she proceeds with the interests in her life.”
The 35-year-old challenger to Rogness entered the race for a commission seat with a conviction that the largest issue facing the county was a lack of businesses and economic growth.
For Brown, who works as an accountant, more businesses mean more jobs, more jobs gain more population and a greater population makes the county attractive to larger retailers.
Brown had specific ideas related to the duties of a commissioner. She planned to insist the public be allowed to once again speak at board meetings and could stay informed. She also believed the most effective department in the county government was public health, the department most affected by COVID-19.
“I want to thank all of my supporters for their support! I enjoyed getting to talk with some of you while putting up door hangers and also talking with those of you who reached out to me,” Brown said. “This was definitely a learning experience. Hopefully our commissioners work to improve the issues I have brought up and work to better and grow our county. Thanks again for all of your support!”
