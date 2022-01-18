The Otter Tail County sheriff’s dispatch received a report of a collision between a train and a car at South Boardman Avenue near Van Aernam Street in New York Mills on Saturday at approximately 1:24 p.m.
Deputies responded to the crash along with troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Moriah Miranda Flores of New York Mills, stated to sheriff’s deputies that she tried to “beat the train.” Her vehicle was struck by the BNSF train on the passenger rear corner as it passed through the railroad crossing causing moderate damage to the car.
According to court records, in speaking with Flores, a deputy could detect a strong odor of alcohol and further observed that Flores’ eyes were bloodshot and quite watery. Flores also indicated to law enforcement that she had been driving back from a work Christmas party in Perham. Flores was subsequently arrested and transported to the Perham Police Department, and eventually to the Otter Tail County Detention Center after further testing determined that she was impaired.
Flores has been charged with two counts of second-degree driving while impared.
Also according to court records, a check of the defendant’s driving record revealed she had previously been convicted of driving while impaired on May 22, 2012.
Flores made her first court appearance on Tuesday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone