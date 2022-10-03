TRAVELING DOWN THE ROAD

Owners of Bev's City Bakery, Zachary Horvath, left, and McKayla Schmick, right, prepare for the opening of the new Bev's City Bakery location in the former Pizza Hut building located at 1045 West Lincoln Avenue, Fergus Falls. 

 Heather Kantrud | Daily Journal

Bev’s City Bakery will be relocating soon, due to extensive building overhauls required to satisfy Minnesota code requirements.



