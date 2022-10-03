Bev’s City Bakery will be relocating soon, due to extensive building overhauls required to satisfy Minnesota code requirements.
McKayla Schicker, owner, worked under her mom Janet for years at Bev’s Bakery in Battle Lake. The business was named after Schicker's grandmother — the one who started it all: “I grew up with a passion for baking and helping customers. I knew in my heart one day I wanted to own my own bakery. I clutched on tight to her recipes for the last several years knowing one day I could start my own. When I saw City Bakery in Fergus, I felt an instant connection to the old vibes and everything about it, even though it needed a ton of work.”
The bakery dream came to a reality a couple of months ago, when Schicker opened Bev's City Bakery in downtown Fergus Falls in the previous City Bakery location.
Schicker explained the upcoming shift in locations: “The city bakery has been downtown for over a century needs a lot of work to bring the building up to code." Areas of concern include, but are not limited to, a new floor throughout, new roof, new inside ceiling, new hood above the fryer and a new roof for the back baking area, which was installed poorly and needs to be reinstalled in order to satisfy regulations.
Schicker notes that the current landlords feel it is the responsibility of the Bev’s City Bakery team to take care of these items despite being permanent fixtures to the rented establishment. Schicker, however, doesn't feel right in repairing a rental out of their pocket: “It’s been a tough decision and a battle we did not want to endure."
Bev’s City Bakery has seen a large expansion in current offerings and sheer volume of product they’ve produced since they first opened in the summer of 2022. They were pumping out about 1,200 donuts a day to keep up with initial demands, but Schicker explains that even though demand remains high, things have slowed down and leveled out for the business.
Additional staff have been hired, who will start in late October and into November in order to allow the bakery to offer an increased range of products. “We will be able to have a full time barista for specialty coffees as well as more staff to help with a full lunch menu and baking help so that we can have scones, breads, pies and cakes daily,” Schicker explained. Currently, Schicker is the only person producing those items, so it can be difficult to offer the items on a daily basis when there are orders to fill as well.
The new location for Bev's City Bakery will be the former Pizza Hut building at 1045 West Lincoln Avenue. Logistics are still being considered, but Schicker says they hope to put in a drive thru to make morning donut stops easier.
“We have bittersweet feelings about our new location – we know we will lose out on some foot traffic, but we hope our own parking lot will help this along with our following,” Schicker notes. “Just because we are moving doesn’t mean Otter Tail County’s best bakery, best donuts and best caramel rolls will change one bit. In fact, we hope this offers the ability for us to up our game — offer more varieties and flavors of items. We always are taking on suggestions for flavors and baked items to sell!”
After the move, Bev’s City Bakery will expand its focus, adding Starbucks coffee beverages, a full lunch menu and a Sunday brunch to their present offerings. The creation of new jobs is also on the horizon. The business hopes to expand and have their own food trailer by next spring in order to mobilize and attend events.
Bev's City Bakery will be open for its final day of business in its current location on Oct. 30, with a grand opening date at the new site scheduled for Nov. 14. More information and updates about the move can be found online at facebook.com/BevsBakeryMN/.