In what was supposed to be a short session of the Fergus Falls City Council to approve a resolution to support legislative action to authorize an additional $3 million of local sales tax to build the already voter approved aquatic center to be located at Roosevelt Park near Kennedy Secondary School on Jan. 23, turned into a lengthy debate with newly elected council members.
City Finance Director Bill Sonmor explained the resolution that council members needed to consider approving.
“As we’re preparing for this legislative session and the sales tax, getting that finalized from the last legislative session that never passed, our bond attorney reached out to us and said, 'oh you need to have this resolution in the legislature by Jan. 31.' We tried to get it to the last council meeting but working with our lobbyist and getting it structured just right we didn’t have it ready for that meeting, so we thought we’d capitalize on this moment and get your approval on this today so we can get it to the legislature by the end of January,” said Sonmor.
Sonmor continued: “What’s in here is the $3 million on top of the $7.8 million originally, the estimates are higher than that. In the last legislative session, they had an additional $3 million, they would have passed that and we referenced that in here, with that 2021 session. We submitted information to them back in 2021, it was for the 2022 session that never got passed. It would have been in the tax bill."
He further explained that it was stalled because a special session never occurred to approve the funding.
“So, we are setting up the legislative level at $7.8 million of authorization for the project for the aquatic center. We went to the voters of Fergus Falls for $10.8 million anticipating approval of that additional $3 million from the legislature. Back in 2021 we submitted everything for the legislation with a resolution that had the three projects in it that included the trails as well. That was all taken out and downsized to just being the aquatic center ... this one we’re asking for the additional $3 million dollar approval,” said Sonmor.
The new tax would not start until October of 2023.
New council member Al Kremeier weighed in with his opinion, despite the voter approval of the referendum in the November 2022 election.
“I wasn’t in any of this discussion prior to right now, but when we look at something as far as an aquatic center, was there talk about doing it with being able to use it twelve months (out of the year)? Instead of a summer type issue, wouldn’t an indoor facility work better?” asked Kremeier.
Council member Scott Rachels interjected, “It doesn’t make a difference because we can only do what the voters passed."
City Manager Andrew Bremseth then stated that council members had looked at it, as well as a task force that was put together.
Despite being told this, Kremeier continued to question why the city couldn’t have it be an indoor facility for meetings and have it be more of a community center.
Discussion continued until the end of the work session when, with only a portion of the council present, a vote was taken and the resolution was passed with Kremeier being the only dissenting vote.
Joint session with school board
Following the work session, the Fergus Falls School Board held a joint meeting with the city council to discuss where a new elementary school would be located.
Superintendent Jeff Drake gave a detailed presentation regarding the different locations that had been considered for a proposed location. Among them were the Norgren Property, on the north side of Fergus Falls, the Rogness property on the south end of Fergus Falls near the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, land located on Weyrens Road, a parcel at M State (which was no longer available), the former site of the Mid-Am Dairy, a current farm site adjacent to the Lincoln School off of College Way on the west side of Fergus Falls and finally the Kirkbride (former Regional Treatment Center) site, which Drake stated was the preferred site.
Kremeier started the conversation stating his opposition to the grounds being used for that purpose. Kremeier indicated that he thought the farm site behind Lincoln “was good flat ground” that would work better with fewer issues.
In response, Drake said that they had discussed a road that might go behind the current Lincoln School building so they wouldn’t have additional traffic concerns on College Way that are currently being experienced.
Other council members voiced opposition to the Kirkbride being used for a school as well, including Brent Thompson and Scott Kvamme.
At one point in the discussion, Kvamme asked if a rendering could be drawn up so council members could have a visual representation of what the proposed elementary school would like.
Drake responded by questioning that if they were already in opposition, what difference a rendering would make.
School Board member Kirby Anderson reminded city council members that it was their decision ultimately what would be presented to voters.
As the meeting was a work session, no decisions were made and as Drake pointed out several times, it would be up to the voters in Fergus Falls.