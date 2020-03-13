In response to growing concerns surrounding COVID-19, Minnesota Public Radio will cancel all public events beginning March 14 through April 24.
This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and in consideration of best practices recommended made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health, and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Ticketholders will be contacted directly regarding refunds or exchanges in the case of postponement. MPR will share updates regarding events as they become available.
The wellbeing of our audiences is of the utmost importance to MPR. We appreciate our audiences’ patience, flexibility, and understanding as we navigate this rapidly changing situation.
For more information, please visit mprevents.org or contact MPR Member & Audience Services at 800-228-7123.
