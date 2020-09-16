Blaine Novak, president of the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors, has called for a special meeting of the League’s board for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 9 a.m.

The one item agenda is listed as: Reconsider Placement of Fall Activities Seasons.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format.

“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all League activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said. “This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.”

