Consistent with Emergency Executive Order 20-02 issued on March 15, 2020, by Governor Walz, the Minnesota State High School League has updated information on activity participation limitations.
Effective from Wednesday, March 18, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020:
• There will be no MSHSL activities and athletics at any member school.
o This includes all participation including, but not limited to training, practices, scrimmages, and contests.
o The previous MSHSL directive prohibiting scrimmages, contests and competitions with other MSHSL programs for Spring activities and athletics will continue until April 6, 2020.
As COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, the MSHSL will continue to monitor the most current information and directives from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Governor of Minnesota, and the Centers for Disease Control. The MSHSL will continue to work within the intent and support of the Emergency Executive Order and Department of Health recommendations in its actions and decisions.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available and as decisions are made.
