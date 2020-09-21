The Minnesota State High School League voted to start volleyball on Monday, Sept. 28 by a 14-4 decision. With the season starting, teams will be given 10 days of preseason with the first competition starting the week of Oct. 8. There will be 14 dual competitions.
Story to follow ...
