Firefighting has a rich history in the United States and a town’s fire department serves numerous indispensable roles for keeping community members safe.
In a detailed history originating from the Smithsonian Institute, the earliest versions of fire departments were in the form of “bucket brigades,” a requirement held by many early American towns and villages for residents to have fire buckets at the ready in their homes in the event of a fire; early buckets were made of leather and often decorated with family-specific adornments and various scenes.
These buckets were then thrown in the streets and picked up by groups of men racing to the fire who then used them to extinguish the flames with their hand-pumped fire tubs, or engines; they were then consolidated in the town square for their owners to retrieve.
According to a recent press release from West Central Initiative, awarded grants totaling more than $20,000 from The Funders Network’s Community Foundation Disaster Response Fund was distributed to 20 fire departments in West Central Minnesota; WCI is a regional community foundation and an economic development organization that seeks to encourage and foster insight and action for the benefit of the lakes region and wider community in general. Founded in 1986, WCI has provided more than $57 million in loans and $72 million in grants to businesses and organizations.
“We received a grant from The Funders Network for emergency preparedness activities,” explained Rebecca Lynn Petersen, WCI’s director of development. “We’re choosing to distribute the funds to the fire departments that serve our smallest communities. We’re thrilled to help others.”
Nationally, the pandemic greatly impacted funding for local fire departments due to emergency management teams needing to focus their resources and efforts on pandemic response. Fire departments also experienced an increase in expenses due to the heightened use of personal protective equipment and overall inflation.
Fire departments from the following towns were all recipients of the recent grants: Bluffton, Callaway, Campbell, Carsonville, Dalton, Dent, Dumont, Elizabeth, Felton, Forada, Foxhome, Hitterdal, Millervile, Ogema, Sedan, Tintah, Vining, Wendell, Wolflake and Wolverton.
Joe Peters is the chief of the Bluffton Fire Department and explained that his office will utilized the funds for much-needed technology: “We intend to use the funds towards communication equipment including radios and pagers – communication is key for rural, volunteer fire departments to coordinate the best possible response.”
Peters emphasized that as a volunteer department, their personnel are responding from their jobs, homes, or wherever they may be at any given time, making these tools for a reliable recall crucial: “Using these funds to upgrade our radio and notification equipment for our responders will be most beneficial to assist with early-stage coordination when calls for service arise.”
“The top needs in our area are personnel, equipment funding and training,” mentioned Dave Coufal, the fire chief of the Lake Park Fire Department and the president of the Northwest Region of the Minnesota State Fire Departments Association. “Recruiting new members is one of the biggest challenges that we face as rural, paid, on-call and volunteer departments. The baby boomers are retiring and many departments are seeing a decrease in applications.”
Coufal noted multiple ways that individuals can support their local fire department: “Whether it’s a simple thank you, a plate of cookies, or a donation to the equipment fund, supporting your fire department is one of the most important things any community can do.”
More information on the grants and other current initiatives by WCI can be found at the following: wcif.org.