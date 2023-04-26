PROTOCOL

The appropriate venue for town hall meetings was discussed at length at the Apr. 26 Committee of the Whole meeting.

 Submitted

Several items discussed at a retreat that was held on Apr. 13, was the main topic of discussion at the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Apr. 26.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?