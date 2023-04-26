Several items discussed at a retreat that was held on Apr. 13, was the main topic of discussion at the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Apr. 26.
Everything from code of conduct to how the public open forums should be handled going forward, how minutes of official meetings should be presented, adding agenda items, mediation between the two Ward Three council members Brent Thompson and Al Kremeier and how town hall meetings should be handled. Neither council member from Ward Three attended the official retreat.
During the meeting, City Administrator Andrew Bremseth started the discussion about what the conclusions from the retreat were from those in attendance going item by item and allowing discussion on each item with the first being the open forum and the desire of the council as a whole to change the policy for this.
“It was pretty clear that the consensus of the council during that meeting was that they want to make the public forum more accessible and user-friendly to the public,” stated Bremseth.
Bremseth said that it was recommended from council members that the public forum be moved from before the meeting to during the meeting and city residents would not have to fill out the current sign up sheet prior to the meeting. However some of the parameters would also be kept in place including no political endorsements, personal attacks on individuals or members of city staff and relevant to the city. There would also be a time limit of three minutes.
Council member Jim Fish said the public forum should only be at regular city council meetings, as Committee of the Whole meetings are typically only about an hour.
“We have everybody that needs to get back to work or go to work, so I think it should only be at the council meeting where we have time to do something like that,” said Fish.
In discussing how minutes are documented for meetings, Bremseth said with many requests for changes to the minutes in recent meetings, staff has been more detailed while preparing minutes and that they should be more to the point without so much detail and that following the retreat, the council felt this should be addressed as well. The council also felt that adding items to the agenda should be reexamined, as typically in the past, the deadline for items is Thursday afternoon prior to the meeting on a Monday, and that unless it is something of the urgent variety this should be more adhered to.
Then came the biggest point of discussion, the recent town halls. Bremseth said the last thing the city wants to do is take away the public’s voice.
“The goal is not to take away opportunities, but provide opportunities and I think everything we’re talking about and keep them productive for the citizens, the council and be most effective … how these could become official events of the city and meetings that the entire council can participate in. There was also another idea about having quarterly town hall meetings,” said Bremseth.
Bremseth then went on to say that the first recent town hall was successful and they had actually taken items from that and some had been put on the agenda for more discussion or action. He then referenced that the second town hall was not as successful with citizens actually answering some questions on the city’s behalf and that a lot of misinformation was given out. The plan going forward is that since the events aren’t official city events they should be held elsewhere.
Kremeier, who was hosting the events said he felt like the public’s voice needs to be heard.
“This was a campaign issue last fall. As I walked in Ward Three, people wanted a voice. People felt like they weren’t being heard. I told them, you know, maybe there’s other things that can be done. I’d like to see a town hall meeting, that sort of thing,” said Kremeier.
Kremeier went on to state that at first he felt supported by the city and especially City Attorney Rolf Nycklemoe and Bremseth. Then afterwards, Kremeier, without warning, claimed that the city didn’t promote the event and now the people feel like they are going to be stifled.
“I found out about it and read it in a newspaper article last Saturday. Nobody called me, nobody said anything and I didn't hear anything from the staff. For me it’s kind of hurtful,” said Kremeier.
Mayor Ben Schierer then reiterated that a majority of council members at the retreat felt that city council chambers were not the proper venue for something that wasn’t an official meeting with all council members present with city staff on hand.
Following that discussion, code of conduct was also discussed, with a work session scheduled for May 10, with the Charter Commission to further discuss that issue as well as getting public’s input in the meantime as well.
Bremseth brought up the last item discussed at the retreat which was a meditation between the two Ward Three council members and a recommended professional mediator provided at no charge to the city to help Thompson and Kremeier hash out their differences. Human Resources Director Mike Hartwell said Aimee Gourlay would be the mediator. Gourlay is the Collaboration Services Manager for the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.
Kremeier responded that he didn't understand why he was being singled out.
“I’ve lived with a doctor of psychology most of my life, so I know what you’re talking about. What I want to go back to is listening, but what is more important is understanding. This is not between me and Brent Thompson. As Andrew said, don’t shoot the messenger. I brought something to city hall on behalf of a third ward resident. That was the issue there,” stated Kremeier.
Kremeier went on to state that the other issue was that in Ward Two, a resident brought something against Brent Thompson. He did not specifically state what that was.
“I have brought nothing to him. So I don’t understand why we’re coming up with an issue here,” added Kremeier.
Other items discussed during the Apr. 26 meeting included a presentation by Michael Bourland with the Minnesota Department of Health regarding the eventual elimination of lead service lines in the city.
In addition, Fire Chief Ryan Muchow made a short presentation regarding an MDU Resources Foundation monetary donation to the Fire Department asking the council to approve the acceptance of a $3,000 donation to the Fire Department for the purchase of two air monitors. During the course of the discussion, council member Anthony Hicks revealed that the Green Plains ethanol plant would be covering the other $1,000 to add to the grant so the department could purchase the air monitors. Hicks is the plant manager at Green Plains Inc.