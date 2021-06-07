Kate Mudge of Ashby, Minnesota, has joined West Central Initiative as the business development officer.
Mudge will work to strengthen the regional economy by leveraging West Central Initiative’s loan programs. The programs offer business owners funding to expand their current operations and potential business owners funding to achieve their dreams. West Central Initiative offers both traditional loans and gap financing to supplement bank financing.
“I’m very excited to have Kate join our business development team,” said Greg Wagner, director of business and economic development. “She already has shown that she has a strong passion for rural communities and the people here. Kate allows us to better serve small businesses in the region. She has entrepreneurial and small business experience and a long history of supporting and working directly with businesses and communities.”
Before joining West Central Initiative, Mudge was executive director of Hamline Midway Coalition in St. Paul, where she was responsible for overseeing fiscal management, programs, and initiatives. Prior to working at Hamline Midway Coalition, Mudge was executive director of Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota in Minneapolis, which is the oldest foster-based animal rescue in Minnesota.
“I’m excited to be working with an organization that supports and builds strong local communities and invests in the people who make this region a wonderful place to work and live,” said Mudge.
To learn more about West Central Initiative’s programs that support businesses and potential businesses, visit wcif.org.
