The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of vandalized mailboxes in the county and is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?