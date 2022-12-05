The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of vandalized mailboxes in the county and is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect.
The sheriff’s office states that on Dec. 3, at approximately 8:45 a.m., a report was received that a vehicle had run over some mailboxes on Leek Lake Road just west of Vergas.
While responding to the location a deputy found that a total of six separate addresses had their mailboxes, E911 number signs, posts and other signage vandalized by a vehicle that ran them over in what the sheriff's office has said appears to be a deliberate act.
The affected locations were Leek Lake Drive, Candor Hall Road and Tee Lake Road west of Vergas. A large boot print was seen at one of the locations. The suspect vehicle also drove in the ditch for sometime.
Monetary damages are still being received from the victims, so at this time it is unclear what type of charges may be laid in the incidents.
The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555.
