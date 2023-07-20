Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson is leading the forefront of a hot political issue in Minnesota that boils down to one issue: water.
According to a release from Carlson, in the first of what he proposes will be a series of forums across Minnesota that took place recently, directly addressing three projects that could severely endanger water resources along with the future safety and supply of fresh water in Minnesota.
The projects in question are two proposed mining projects near Tamarack and Emily in the lakes area of central Minnesota and the Enbridge Line 3 project.
Calson states that representatives of the Tamarack Water Alliance and the Emily Mine Information Group participated in the online forum along with a former state legislator, a mining engineer and a market research professional.
The representatives of the two citizen groups and the mining engineer outlined the dangers and threats they believe will occur from the mining of nickel and manganese in their region to lakes, wells, the Pine River Watershed and the Mississippi River. Carlson said that exploration at both locations has already begun while state regulatory agencies consider leases that would allow actual mining to begin.
“Government overall is very, very unprepared for the water crisis in our country and our state,” said Carlson during the online forum.
Carlson also states that during the almost two-hour forum, the group also discussed the actions of local officials who have been hesitant to engage in any decision-making that would jeopardize any possible economic expansion brought about by any new mining ventures.
In a report entitled, “The Future is Today,” that Carlson distributed to the media, states that the current issues have been around for a while and must finally be addressed. The report was issued by Carlson, former State Rep’s Tom Berkelman (DFL-Duluth), Janet Entzel (DFL-Minneapolis), Chris Knopf, executive director of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness and finally Duke Skorich, president of Zenith Research Group in Duluth.
“Alarm bells have been ringing for years. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in 2010 reported that 40% of the rivers and lakes they tested were 'polluted' with contaminants, including mercury and animal and human waste. Over the next nine years, the situation deteriorated substantially. On Nov. 13, 2019, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that 56% of our rivers and streams were 'impaired' meaning that these waters are harmful to animal and human health. Simply put, the water is not drinkable, fishable or swimmable.”
The report also references Enbridge with an allegation that the current administration has allowed permits to be issued and remained silent despite what they characterize as a questionable safety record.
“Governor Time Walz has remained silent and allowed the permits to be issued. To date, the governor, the legislature, and the Public Utilities Commission have refused to issue any statements relative to Enbridge’s poor safety record or the negative reports from governmental authorities relative to its spills and inadequate responses. In addition, they also failed to deal with the concerns raised by the state’s own Department of Commerce, the affected tribal governments, and the project being in conflict with the Paris Climate Agreement, which Governor Dayton and Governor Walz ostensibly supported,” states the report.
Carlson said additional forums on the state’s water supply are being planned and will be announced at a later date.