Well, January is nearly over but that doesn’t mean that the fun is done in the community. With temperatures reaching the mid-30s by the weekend, it is time to get outdoors and attend several of the events happening in the area. But if staying inside is your thing, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the weekend.
1. OTC On Ice!
Kicking off tonight, OTC On Ice! will see bands Whiskey Business and 32 Below perform in the Thumper Pond Resort (300 Thumper Lodge Road, Ottertail) with gates opening at 4 p.m. and music to start at 6 p.m. On Saturday, dog sled rides (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), a snowmobile trail ride (11 a.m.) and bean bag tournament (1 p.m.) will start Day 2 of the event. In the afternoon (3 p.m.), the music kicks into full gear as The White Iron Band, Corey Medina & Brothers, Patrick Murphy and Tigirlily are set to perform.
2. Polar Plunge
While several other events will be going on during OTC On Ice!, the Minnesota Special Olympics Polar Plunge will take place from 12-1 p.m. Check-in for plungers will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Come out and watch plungers dive into the icing waters of Otter Tail Lake to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.
3. Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Battle of the Businesses bowling tournament
In Fergus Falls, one of the most heated battles of the year between businesses takes place — on the bowling lanes of Northern Aire Lanes. The 27th annual Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Battle of the Businesses will be plaid-themed this year. Bowlers will play three different games including Blackout Bingo, 9-pin no tap and Scotch doubles. Prizes are awarded for bowling as well as for the best-dressed team, while a raffle will also be taking place during each shift of bowling (12:45 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.). Come out and watch these athletes light up the lanes.
4. Noon Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast
The Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis will be hosting its annual pancake feed at the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost of the meal will be $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Proceeds from the feed will go to benefit children in Fergus Falls and the surrounding community.
5. Sertoma “Off the Ice” Fishing Derby
The Sertomans didn’t let a little thing like ice stop them from their annual fishing derby as they will welcome community members to the American Legion Post 30 (2010 S. Pebble Lake Road) from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Several events will take place for children including kids bingo, indoor ice fishing, wheel of fishing and musical buckets.
No need to drill a hole to win the enormous amount of prizes that were donated by local businesses. Prize drawing will be every half hour with the raffle drawing getting underway at 2 p.m. Children 15 and under will receive a giant free kids prize.
