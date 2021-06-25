The public is invited to Zion-Sarpsborg Church in Dalton on Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m. for the “Mylo Hatzenbuhler” concert. Clyde Bauman, professional musician from Bismarck, North Dakota, created Mylo Hatzenbuhler while a student at Dickinson State College. Beginning with the idea of a rock band of farm kids (complete with overalls and accents), the Hatzenbuhler Brothers were born.
Clyde is married to Janet (who portrays Emma); their passion for music is blended with their Christian faith in a gospel song ministry. The Baumans have been presenting programs of gospel and inspirational songs for a variety of events. Clyde says, “Our ministry work is so gratifying because it allows us to speak straight from our hearts, to testify of God’s truth and our faith in him. My “Mylo” shows are fun, but this is something more; Mylo is what I do, but a Christian is who I am.”
Beginning at noon, there will be a light lunch served and a variety of outdoor family activities. Weather permitting, the concert will be held outdoors – bring your lawn chair! Come for an afternoon of inspiration and enjoyment. There is no charge for the event.
