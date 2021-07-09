The Daily Journal’s local social media site is now live and we would love for you to join us in the conversation. NABUR, Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect, is free to anyone in the community. If you are getting tired of Facebook and want a chance to engage your community in a more conversational way, please check it out.
My name is Katie Schroeder and I am the journalist product manager for the Daily Journal. It is my job to moderate discussion on the site and answer any questions you may have.
The goal of the website is to give people in Fergus Falls and Ottertail County an opportunity to ask questions, share opinions and discuss in a civil online environment. The website features spaces for sharing upcoming events, asking for recommendations, and more. We want to hear what people in the community want to know, so we can better serve you.
Go to this link to sign up: nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com. Click “Join community” and then create a password for your account. Check your email, it should send you a message to confirm it. Join as many spaces as you would like and post in whichever one you would like to contribute to.
We are so excited to have a conversation with you.
Please feel free to contact me at schroeder@wahpetondailynews.com if you have any questions or concerns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.