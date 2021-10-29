Protesting for Dr. Horak
“Use of fear to create division and then using that division to create power over others is just wrong. Healthy communities are diverse in their residents and opinions. The goal should be in raising everyone up. We need everyone to do better to build a community.”
Shawn D., NABUR Member
“Point of clarification: The Lake Region Medical Group board dismissed Dr. Horak last week without a stated cause, as is their right and common practice, especially if a nondisclosure clause is in place for both parties. Lake Region Medical Group (LRMG) is a physician driven, independent, multispecialty group affiliated with a local healthcare system that serves patients and providers in west central Minnesota. It is not Lake Region Healthcare/hospital.
Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) has been named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the U.S. in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. The top-100 recognition comes from the National Rural Health Association’s Rural Health Policy Institute, iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health. These well-respected organizations analyzed and studied publicly reported data and hospital information, then determined the top performers in key areas such as quality of care, costs and patient satisfaction.”
Fergus Falls Center for the Arts Inc., NABUR Member
“Healthy debates are a good thing and why we have public discussion. Sadly, we have already seen local politics getting involved in canceling others from the workplace, and recently those being fired from their employment. This is not good for the community nor is this going to improve the situation with the coronavirus. Both sides need to hear each other without canceling them, and both sides need to look at the many views on the coronavirus, not just what we want to hear. When we label others or put them down, it creates a wall that hinders further communication. Let’s work together to make our community a better place. Thanks!”
Calvary Chapel Fergus Falls, NABUR Member
“From what I’ve seen, he undermined his colleagues professionally, his workplace, and put others at risk. That’s cause for firing in most places. It seems to me, as well, that a surgeon does not have a professional opinion on preventative medicine that automatically outweighs his peers’ professional opinion, and best available practice methods. He was free to discuss these with his peers and give his input, I’m sure. I also notice there’s politicians there and this seems to be more a political rally than it is actually about anything real. So, it feels to me with this that his colleagues and the hospital made a correct, if regrettably necessary decision. And now these people are shouting “evil” when it comes to a hospital. This ... speaks ... for ... itself. Shameful. I am also uncertain what professional opinion he actually in fact rendered at the meeting.”
J. Phillips, NABUR Member
“This is a pandemic, and I believe in science, and humanity, over politics, and all the harm that was involved from the beginning, with people avoiding the realities, that we were, and have been facing, since then. It will be sad to learn, how many people from the protest will become infected, along with their contacts, from COVID-19.”
Diane G., NABUR Member