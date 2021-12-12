Clearing icy and snowy Minnesota roads is tough work. So, every year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) likes to bring a little lighthearted, warm fun to the snowy season with the annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.
Throughout the contest, witty and punny people from all eight MnDOT Districts have a chance to submit their creative snowplow names through the MnDOT website.
Once the submission period closes, MnDOT staff will review all of the submitted names and select their top 50 finalists. The top 50 finalists will then be revealed to the public, who will have the opportunity to go and vote for their favorite.
MnDOT states: “We will consider factors such as (but not limited to) frequency of name submissions, uniqueness, and simplicity for broad public understanding” when deciding on the top-50 finalists.
Each person can submit up to three snowplow name ideas, and each name must be 30 characters or less, including letters and spaces. No repeat names or profanity are allowed and politically inspired names (such as phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. A MnDOT release states, “Naming our snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, and we’re going to keep this contest non-political and nonpartisan.”
At the end of voting. The top-eight names will be honorably placed on a snowplow in each MnDOT district.
Last year’s top eight names included titles such as Snowbi Wan Kenobi, Darth Blader and Plow Bunyan. The 2021 winner, with 65,292 votes, was Plowy McPlowFace. MnDOT District 4, in which Otter Tail County resides, was bestowed with the second-place snowplow name “Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya.”
Submissions for the 2022 “Name a Snowplow” are being taken on the MnDOT website now through Dec. 15. To submit a snowplow name and to read more detailed instructions regarding the contest, visit dot.state.mn.us/nameasnowplow/.
MnDOT encourages all Minnesotan’s to follow their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles to get updates on the “Name a Snowplow” contest as well as to stay informed on winter-weather alerts and safety messages.
