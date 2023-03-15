The names of two individuals who died Mar. 13, as a result of a four-vehicle crash near Mooreton, North Dakota, have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. They are Rory Campbell, 45, Wahpeton, N.D., and Gerald Wolter, 51, Mantador, N.D.



