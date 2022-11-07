Both Nathan Miller and the Minnesota GOP have confirmed that Miller will be appearing before a panel of judges in response to a complaint filed by the Republican Party of Minnesota.
The complaint was filed on Oct. 14, stating that Miller was falsely representing himself as a Republican candidate for the Senate District 9 electoral race on an ongoing basis following the primary election, where Jordan Rasmusson was granted the Republican endorsement.
On Oct. 31, Nick Majerus, communications director for the Republican Party of Minnesota, provided the following statement: "On Oct. 24, the Office of Administrative Hearings has found that there is probable cause that Nathan Miller violated the law as outlined in our complaint. Nathan Miller’s lies will now go before a three-judge panel for a final determination. We look forward to Nathan Miller being held accountable for his continued lies to the voters of SD 9."
Miller confirmed that an evidentiary hearing has been scheduled, and that he will be representing himself in the matter, as he feels his arguments will be sufficient and he doesn't believe it is morally right to use money donated to his campaign toward these expenses.
"I look forward to defending myself and proving just how ridiculous this whole thing is in front of the judges," he stated. "At this time my plan is to see this through and show the Republican Party of Minnesota and Otter Tail County GOP that I will not be backing down or be pushed around by their law-fare or attempts to silence me."
Information regarding the date and time of the hearing has not been provided by Miller or the Republican Party of Minnesota at this time.
