National Adoption Month is recognized annually in November throughout the nation as a time to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care. In Minnesota there are 900 children waiting for an adoptive family. Since 2016, Otter Tail County Human Services has completed 76 adoptions and 59 transfer of physical and legal custodies (TPLC) in the county.
Adoption gives children who have been orphaned, abandoned, or abused a precious second chance at happiness; a chance to love and be loved and to reach their full potential in a secure, supportive environment.
In Minnesota, most of the families seeking children for adoption are pursuing the adoption of younger children. Of the children waiting to be adopted in the state, 60% are children of non-Caucasian background and 40% are children between the ages of 12 - 18 years old; and of the children waiting to be adopted 60% are siblings who need to be adopted together. Of the children waiting to be adopted, the primary reason that children and youth enter out of home placement in Minnesota is 31% due to parental drug use, 22% allegations of neglect, and 10% allegations of physical abuse.
“Permanency through adoption and/or a transfer of physical and legal custody is considered the final plan for children that are currently in and out-of-home placement through foster care. Otter Tail County strives to find stable, loving homes for children and achieve permanency as soon as possible,” said Randi Resler, Otter Tail County Human Services social worker. “This permanency placement process often means utilizing recruitment services that reach not only greater Minnesota but also our metro area. We use the DHS Minnesota Adoption Home Study and screen applicants thoroughly. Our goal is to find the best possible placements and help all children find a permanent home.”
The county board of commissioners support finding permanent homes for youth and proclaimed November as Adoption Month in Otter Tail County. In honor of this event, community agencies, religious organizations, businesses and others are encouraged to celebrate adoption, honor families that grow through adoption, further an awareness of the changes and issues in adoption, and focus attention on those children who live in the shadow of an uncertain future while they await permanent families.
For more information on adoption in Otter Tail County visit: ottertailcountymn.us/foster-care-adoption/adoption or call 218-998-8150.
