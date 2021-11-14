November is known as National Adoption Month, and the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed this month as a time to honor adoptive and foster parents.
There are more than 700 children waiting for an adoptive family in Minnesota and Otter Tail County Human Services will complete 10 transfers of custody and 13 finalized adoptions this year.
Otter Tail County Human Services Director Deb Sjostrom reported that there is still a continued need for families in Otter Tail County who will adopt older children with special needs. There is also an opportunity for foster parents to provide a temporary home for children who can no longer remain in their own home.
Adoption is a way for children who have been orphaned, abandoned or abused to have a second chance at happiness and love. It provides children with a secure and safe environment where a child can grow.
It is both a great joy and a great responsibility to be an adoptive parent or a foster parent. Families can teach adopted children character and values and help them realize their full potential.
“As permanency workers, we recognize the weight of the decision to become permanent caregivers,” said Liza Ulschmid, Otter Tail County permanency social worker, in a recent press release. “We strive to support this decision by making the permanency process as smooth as possible for families in which we work.”
Otter Tail County permanency social workers support families as they go through the process of adoption and are there to answer questions and make referrals for supportive services for children and/or the family unit.
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners released a statement saying: “We encourage community members to open their hearts and homes to young people throughout Otter Tail County who are still waiting for their forever families.”
