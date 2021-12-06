It was announced toward the end of November by Gov. Tim Walz that 400 Minnesota National Guard members were being activated to serve as skilled-nursing “rapid response teams” to support health care facilities experiencing staffing shortages. PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls was one of the first nursing homes to respond to Walz’s offer; as soon as the application process was open, they immediately requested assistance.
There will be 10 National Guard members who will be joining the PioneerCare team over the next two weeks, they are expected to begin on Tuesday. “At PioneerCare, it is our top priority to provide quality care for our community's most vulnerable and frail members. We greatly appreciate the temporary support the Minnesota National Guard will provide as we come together in our missions of service to those in our community,” said Nathan Johnson, CEO at PioneerCare. “Our staff members are stretched thin, and the stress of COVID-19 has taken a toll. While our staff are exhausted, their ongoing professionalism, commitment, and resilience has been admirable. Our staff deserve this temporary relief and much more. We welcome the National Guard members who will join our team for the next two weeks to help us provide safe, quality care for the seniors we serve.”
The Minnesota National Guard has nearly 600 service members supporting COVID-19 operations across the state. In addition to the support at long-term care facilities, they are providing testing support at six COVID-19 community-based testing sites. Besides PioneerCare, National Guard members are also providing staffing support to North Ridge Health and Rehab in New Hope and Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care in Onamia.
“Together, the Minnesota Department of Health, other professional partners, and the Minnesota National Guard medical staff have trained selected service members as certified nursing assistants and temporary nursing aides to support this activation,” said Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke. “Our citizen soldiers and airmen are part of your community, we live here, we work here, and more than ever over the last year and a half, we continue to serve here. To the members of the Minnesota National Guard, thank you for continuing to serve professionally and with dignity and respect.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone