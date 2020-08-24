Lakes Country Service Cooperative (LCSC), located in Fergus Falls, primarily serves governmental and educational members in the nine-county region of west-central Minnesota. Through Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-82, all public school districts and special education programs in Minnesota will receive cloth and disposable masks as well as face shields for students and staff.
LCSC will serve as an equipment drop-off and distribution point for the 38 public schools within their region of service. The National Guard is scheduled to make their delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) to LCSC on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 27, representatives from each school district will collect their district’s allocation of equipment from LCSC in Fergus Falls.
All schools will receive an allocation of:
• 1 youth cloth mask per student in grades K-3.
• 1 adult cloth mask for students in grades 4-12.
• 1 adult cloth mask for each staff member.
• 3 disposable masks per student in grades k-12.
• 1 face shield per licensed staff member (with extra face shields included for some unlicensed staff members).
“We are honored to be called upon to provide support to districts within our region during this time of need,” LCSC executive director, Jeremy Kovash said. “We recognize that every day may look different, but our LCSC team is here to make sure our students and staff have what they need to stay safe, and our schools can fulfill their mission to provide the best educational experience possible during these uncertain times.”
For more information on LCSC, please visit our website at www.lcsc.org.
