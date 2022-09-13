Kim Meyer (holding plaque) and Kim Settel receive the Above and Beyond Award on behalf of Gate City Bank from North Dakota ESGR representatives. Left to right: Delton Steele, Greg Nathan and Dave Johnston.
The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Government to employers for their support of their employees who serve in the guard and reserve. Gate City Bank has recently been recognized with this prestigious award. Gate City was founded in 1923, and currently operates 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota.
The Freedom Award was established in 1996, in close relation to the employer support of the guard and reserve, an office of the Department of Defense, created in 1972, with the mission to gain and maintain employer support for guard and reserve service by advocating relevant initiatives, recognizing outstanding support and increasing awareness of applicable laws and resolving conflict between employers and service members.
In the years since its conception a total of 325 employers have been conferred this prestigious honor. Every year up to 15 awards are presented to employers that fall into the categories of large business, small business and public sector.
“At Gate City Bank, we’re incredibly honored to receive the Freedom Award,” said Kevin Hanson, president & CEO. “It’s an honor and a privilege to support our team members who serve in the guard and reserve. We’re thankful for the opportunity to make a difference for service members and their loved ones throughout North Dakota and Minnesota. These heroes deserve our support for all they do to defend and serve our great country.”
The nomination process is available to all guard and reserve personnel, including family members action on their behalf. Applications are submitted online and are reviewed by a national selection board comprised of senior DOD official and business leaders. Gate City Bank was nominated by one of their own, Sergeant Bleau Hoge and was chosen out of more than 2,700 nominees.
Sergeant Hoge is a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard who is employed at Gate City Investment Services in Bismarck: “I have served in the military for six years and I have always been proud of serving my country. Other soldiers are always in disbelief when I tell them about the benefits that I am provided with Gate City Bank. They take great care to ensure that all service members, team members, customers and everyone in between are treated with respect, dignity and honor.”
