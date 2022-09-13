Recognized support

Kim Meyer (holding plaque) and Kim Settel receive the Above and Beyond Award on behalf of Gate City Bank from North Dakota ESGR representatives. Left to right: Delton Steele, Greg Nathan and Dave Johnston. 

 Submitted

The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Government to employers for their support of their employees who serve in the guard and reserve. Gate City Bank has recently been recognized with this prestigious award. Gate City was founded in 1923, and currently operates 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota.



