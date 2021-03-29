Pam (Gregory) Johnson was a member of Fergus Falls’ Class of 1967 and Monday she was one of those observing the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The Congress recognizes the war years for U.S. troops as being from 1961-75.
While she never served in the U.S. Armed Forces after graduation, Johnson has a list of those who did their service in the conflict and honors them for their sacrifice and service.
“We do all our specials on World War I, II, the Korean War,” Johnson said. “The Vietnam War isn’t there anymore. We have done the Iraq War and Afghanistan and that is really fresh but somehow the Vietnam War has been forgotten.”
Some of the Fergus Falls residents who served in that war were Michael Jensen, Brian Sundberg, Henry Rasmussen Jr., Michael Martin, Paul Van Holtz, Bruce Hanstad, Rick Bugbee and Dave Axell.
“When I was a senior in high school my church group had a trip to D.C. and we had a seminar and the speaker [talked about] about how we got started in Vietnam. It was originally a French colony,” Johnson said.
The atrocities that the speaker told her group were happening in Vietnam bothered Johnson greatly.
“I felt all these killings were unnecessary. I did not like it,” Johnson recalls.
The 1960s saw a very divided America filled with protests, race riots, assassinations and huge cultural changes.
By 1969, Johnson remembers many people across the United States asking “‘Why are we there?” This is their war, we shouldn’t be there.”
Johnson was not one of those people.
“I guess I always liked standing up for the little person,” she said.
The United States allied itself with South Vietnam in the 14-years it fought against the Communist-backed North Vietnamese. U.S. combat troops began leaving the country in 1973. South Vietnam surrendered to North Vietnamese forces in 1975.
It has been determined that the number of American servicemen killed in Vietnam was 50,441. The number of South Vietnamese civilian casualties during the time of American involvement has been estimated at 365,000. Another estimate places North Vietnamese casualties at nearly a million.
