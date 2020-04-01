After getting through a mild March, Minnesota is set to have its first snowstorm of April coming today and Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced a winter storm warning on Wednesday for most of the state and North and South Dakota.
Temperatures are supposed to dip Thursday as a cold front makes its way through the region. Precipitation will look to be a wintry mix that could see snow, freezing rain and sleet from 1 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday. The NWS estimated that 2-5 inches of snow could accumulate, with ice also possible.
For community members in northwestern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota, 4-7 inches of snow could drop on the area.
The NWS predicts travel will be difficult for those that are heading to work throughout Thursday evening and through most of Friday. For information about the latest road conditions check 511mn.org or call 511.
But while an early April storm can dampen many spirits, temperatures look to take a turn upward again next week as highs are expected to be in the low- to mid-50s. The week will also see a few showers as spring begins to poke its head into the area. Snow is possible later in the week, but with the fluctuations of temperatures, the weather prediction is still up in the air.
