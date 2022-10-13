Mindy Christianson, a language arts educator at Kennedy Secondary School, has been recently awarded the California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence by the National Education Association.
The foundation is a national philanthropic organization committed to promoting the absolute best in public education and invests in educators’ leadership, shared learning and collaboration. The NEA also supports partnerships and initiatives that strengthen public education by promote improvements in policies and practices. California Casualty has been serving the insurance needs of educators since 1951 and is the only auto and home insurance company to earn the trust and endorsement of the NEA.
"It's an honor to have won this award and I'm really excited to attend the gala in May," Christianson says. "I've never been to Washington, D.C, so it will be a great trip. I have amazing colleagues and am continually in awe of all they do to help our students learn and grow. We are fortunate to have such a great school district with so many wonderful staff members, and I am lucky to be a part of it!"
“Mindy joins 45 other awardees from around the country who will be celebrated by the NEA Foundation throughout the coming year and who we know will provide an inspiring, compelling vision of public school educators at a critical time in our nation’s history,” the NEA president and CEO Sara Sneed notes. “Throughout the year, The NEA Foundation looks forward to providing networking, professional development and storytelling opportunities for Christianson and the other awardees as they continue their journeys as teacher leaders and advocates for the profession.”
“It is especially important to recognize exceptional educators during a time when they face so many challenges inside and outside the classroom,” Sneed explains.
Sneed emphasizes that each of the California Casualty awardees reflects the promise and power of public education through a commitment to creating equitable and inclusive learning environments. She notes that all the teachers being recognized by the organization are exemplary educators who have inspired colleagues through their example and made lasting and positive impacts in the lives of countless students.
Five of the awardees nominated by the NEA’s state affiliates will be chosen as finalists for the top national award and receive $10,000, with the educator selected for the top award slated to receive $25,000 at the foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala set to be held on May 5, 2023 in Washington, D. C.
More information on the NEA Foundation can be found at the following: neafoundation.org.
