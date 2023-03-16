GAS METER

Gas meters and piping must be kept clear from snow and ice during the winter.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

Of all the dangers during winter that could surprisingly be the most destructive, having clogged vent lines or a damaged gas meter could be deadly.



