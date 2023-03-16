Of all the dangers during winter that could surprisingly be the most destructive, having clogged vent lines or a damaged gas meter could be deadly.
Over the last few weeks, in most areas of Otter Tail County, many inches of snow have been piling up on roofs, driveways and along the roadways of the county.
Great Plains Natural Gas is advising customers to inspect their natural gas meters and furnace vent areas to make sure there is not a buildup of snow and ice. A blocked vent on your meter could build up gas pressure that can expel gas back into your home which would be a very dangerous situation. It also could potentially cut gas flow and prevent your appliances and furnace from working properly.
Great Plains Natural Gas spokesman, Mark Hanson, said it is important to dig the meter out as much as possible.
“It really should be dug out all the way around the meter so there’s enough space to make sure it’s operating like it should. If it’s buried pretty deep that’s where you get that risk that it’s not going to operate correctly. More than likely it’s just going to shut down where it’s not getting natural gas so the furnace or any other appliance wouldn’t operate,” said Hanson.
The weight of the snow or ice can also pose a problem as well.
“If it’s a pretty heavy weight on it that’s where that risk comes in of putting too much pressure on it and it could cause a crack or a break,” added Hanson.
Hanson said If a homeowner can’t get a blockage removed, it may be best to call in a professional.
“What we’re recommending is to remove all the snow that’s in front of it, if it’s one that vents out of the side of a house so that it can vent properly. If it’s blocked within the pipe, they need to call an HVAC professional to take care of that if the pipe itself is blocked,” emphasized Hanson.
Hanson also urged all homeowners to have a working CO2 detector in their homes, natural gas is colorless and odorless and the detector may be the only indication that the system is not functioning as it should.
Other tips include being aware of what’s underneath the snow if you are using a snowblower or any other snow removal equipment, as someone could accidentally come into contact with natural gas meters and risers.
Hanson also said a buried regulator could become clogged, affecting the supply of natural gas to the appliances.
Another consideration to keep in mind is that when melting occurs in late winter and early spring, the snow can become wet and heavy at that time of year and can put pressure on the meter setting and cause strain on the associated piping. In extreme cases, the possibility exists that the piping could break.
Great Plains urges customers to contact them if they believe damage has occurred around the meter set so the problem can be repaired. Calls can be made to 1-877-267-4764.