After an absence of almost two years, area naturalist Ben Eckhoff returns to Glendalough for two programs on Aug. 4.
Participants will meet near the Glendalough lodge at 9:30 a.m. for a 45-minute morning “Bird Walk.” Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars and a camera to identify and capture the different varieties of birds in the area. This is a great opportunity for beginning birders to learn some new identification techniques and for more experienced birders to network with the naturalist. Younger birders are welcome if they can maintain a quiet demeanor.
“Bugs, Bugs, Bugs!” will be the topic for Glendalough’s afternoon program at 1:30 p.m in the Molly Stark Picnic Area. Participants will collect insects in the park’s sweep nets and take a closer look at them with the park naturalist. Insects are the key to survival for many animal species, and insects undergo an incredible transformation from egg to adult, whether they are a monarch butterfly or a dragonfly. Explore the fascinating world of insects through activities, games and crafts. This program is designed for children aged 5–15, but all are welcome. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
These programs are provided for free, but a vehicle permit ($7 for a one-day permit or $35 for a year-round permit) is required to enter all Minnesota state parks. Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors. Programs may be cancelled due to smoke or inclement weather. For more information, please call the park at 218-261-6900.
