In two new exhibits at Kaddatz Galleries in downtown Fergus Falls, artwork by Kim Embretson and Michael Weatherly explore vastly different concepts using vastly different media.
Embretson’s collection, “Otter Tail River Project” currently displays 13 oil paintings of the Otter Tail River.
“The river has always been a place that I can go to think,” Embretson shared, explaining that all of his paintings except one are of scenes from along the river. Embretson’s work displays both natural and manmade elements. His premier exhibit took approximately a year to complete and is on display in Studio K through the end of May.
Weatherly’s “Behind the Door” exhibit examines human emotion and the opioid crisis. Using full-sized doors, Weatherly carved and then used them to create large scale prints in relation to the current opioid crisis.
“I did a lot of research and spoke with a lot of people on both sides of the issue,” Weatherly explained of his work, stressing that it was important for him to address the subject with sensitivity and respect. On a smaller scale, a number of his prints created with wood, linoleum, or cintra, are displayed, depicting various aspects of human emotion. Weatherly’s exhibit will also be on display through the end of May.
The Kaddatz Galleries is open: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 12-5 p.m. Thursdays: 12-7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays: closed.
A virtual gallery tour of these exhibitions are currently available at: kaddatzgalleries.org. Interviews with both artists will also be available on the website soon. Follow Kaddatz Galleries on Facebook and Instagram.
