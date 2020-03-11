The Otter Tail County Historical Society’s Coffee Klatch series continues with Megan Lisburg on Friday, March 13, 10 a.m.
An environmental services compliance specialist for Otter Tail Power Company, Lisburg is responsible for ensuring the utility remains in compliance with environmental operating permits. With a background in biology she serves as Otter Tail’s expert on projects involving natural resources.
Outside of work Lisburg is a board member for both the Friends of the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center and the Fergus Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club. As an avid photographer she will provide tips on improving your nature photography skills.
For more information contact the historical society at 218-736-6038.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.