A couple heading from Otter Tail County to Marshall in southwestern Minnesota Saturday morning counted 51 pheasants on their trip - half of which they encountered in Otter Tail County.
After a 2019 pheasant hunting season that was nothing to shout about, such a report in February is both surprising and very encouraging. It bodes well for their chances of hunting up birds nine months from now.
“The days are getting longer and that sun just keeps getting more powerful,” Department of Natural Resources conservation officer, Troy Richards said Monday morning. “It seems like we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Richards’ job takes him outdoors a lot all throughout the year. It is a job that demands an affinity with nature by anyone who carries the badge of a conservation officer.
With the first day of spring only five weeks away, February can be a good time to take stock of the changes winter has made in wildlife populations.
Richards believes pheasants and turkeys caught a break in January when they ducked the harsh weather that hit west-central Minnesota a year ago. The winter of 2019 packed a double whammy of subzero temperatures and a steady buildup of snow. More than 5 feet of snow was recorded in Otter Tail County.
“I think we got kind of lucky in January,” Richards said. “The snow sort of stopped at the end of it and now we are on the downhill slide. March can be snowy and hard on pheasants but as of now I think they are doing pretty well.”
The Pheasants Forever organization has been preaching for years that habitat is the key for pheasant survival in Minnesota. That is especially true in Otter Tail County which is on the northern edge of the state’s pheasant range.
Anyone bumping into pheasants alongside the road at this time of year will almost certainly find themselves close to good pheasant habitat according to Richards.
Minnesota’s deer herd faces its share of perils in the years ahead according to Richards but the winter of 2019-20 has not been too hard on them.
“It’s been a relatively easy winter on deer,” Richards noted. “Where we’ll see problems is when we get into spring.”
As spring begins to come in the hard-crusted snow that deer have easily crossed will turn mushy and the deer’s weight will make travel in areas with deep snow more difficult. It is at that point that the wolves, coyotes and domestic dogs pursuing deer can gain the upper hand, according to Richards.
Richards reminds dog owners that there is a civil penalty of $100 if their pets are caught chasing deer and a $500 fine if they kill one. Richards also pointed out that from Jan. 1 to July 1 people who observe dogs chasing deer can kill dogs without fear of a civil penalty.
Richards has noted another change as winter rolled by that has nothing to do with survival - an unexpected increase in the amount of ice fishing thanks to the kind of temperatures that support the popular winter pastime.
The end of December saw a foot of snow landing on top of Otter Tail’s fishing lakes. It spelled disaster for ice fishing in many parts of the state. Instead of hard, black ice the lakes were covered with a punky kind of ice too weak to support heavy traffic. Most lakes flooded and the layer of snow resting on top of the flooded ice insulated for many weeks. The number of fish shelters that went out in Otter Tail was far below the norm until recently.
Now, with only a week of northern pike and walleye fishing left in the area, Richards has seen a lot of houses on the lakes. The spearing and bowfishing seasons end this Sunday. All fish houses have to be removed by March 2. Anglers will still be able to take panfish until the lake ice goes black but that does not promise to be a long stretch.
“Once it turns it is going to go fast,” Richards said.
