This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2022 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
My first semester at Chapman University was amazing, I stayed on top of my course work but also got to have a lot of fun and form new relationships as well. Freshman year itself comes with many changes, especially with adding moving across the country on top of that, but I wouldn’t give up this experience for the world.
One worry I had about freshman year was the change to all in-person classes. The later part of my high school experience included both online and in-person classes. It is going great though! Chapman University does an amazing job at in-person classes and integrating technical aspects that we have learned to utilize throughout these past couple years. I am so glad I got to have my freshman year in college “normal” again and for the opportunity to meet so many amazing peers and professors face to face!
Spending time with these new people entering my life has been a great experience. All of my professors are so kind and go out of their way to schedule extra office hours, create review sessions, offer feedback, and are understanding as well. This has created a space for everyone to hopefully be able to succeed with all of the resources provided.
Throughout junior and senior year in high school I had taken many college courses that counted as general education credits. This has allowed me to start with classes that I’m passionate about already. I started to explore and take more classes specific to what I’m interested in the first semester of college!
Because of this, I am now planning on double majoring in Psychology and Environmental Science & Policy. Right now I am taking multiple classes that involve both of these fields. Currently I am taking Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Policy and Social Psychology. One of my favorites from last semester was Psychology of Learning! The psychology department at Chapman is amazing, I have three-hour classes that go by like a 50-minute lecture because of how they utilize the class time. Whether that be activities, group discussions, games, or even just making the material interesting.
I want to send a huge thank you to the donors of the Edna Dierich Hagen Scholarship and the Jordan Tommerdahl Memorial Scholarship for their generosity as I was awarded these scholarships my senior year. This wouldn’t be possible without the amazing donors and everyone involved.
Olivia Daniels is a 2022 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending Chapman University in Orange, California. She is the recipient of the Edna Dierich Hagen and Jordan Tommerdahl Memorial Scholarships. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
