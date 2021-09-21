Michele Anderson grew up in Dundas, right outside of Northfield. Growing up in a musical community and having a musician for a mom, she developed a love for music and art from the time she was a small girl. She started learning how to play the piano at just 3-years-old. “I think of it more as my first language,” she laughs, “because I learned how to read music before I could really read words.” Always trying to incorporate art and music into anything she did, art was simply a part of who she was.
After high school, she traveled 1,800 miles to study music at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, where she majored in piano and composition.
She began working for the Oregon Symphony — creating music education programs, designing youth concerts and writing scripts and teachers’ guides. Later, she started working for Ethos Music Center, a community music school, where she worked to make music education more accessible to low income schools and families.
Anderson says her time at Ethos Music Center is what inspired her passion for art and community development. Motivated by her experience, she began a master’s program in cultural sustainability.
While studying in Portland, she longed to reconnect with her rural roots in Minnesota and started searching for jobs closer to her childhood home. She came across a position for Springboard for the Arts in Fergus Falls, a town where much of her extended family lived and an area she frequently visited as a child.
“I just remember when I read the first sentence, that my heart started pounding really fast,” she recalls. “I just couldn’t believe that there was this job that perfectly described what I wanted to do, in this town … it felt like a bit of a homecoming.”
She quickly sent in a resume, received a call, had an interview and the rest is history. After spending 11 years in Portland, she was coming home to start an arts organization in her own community.
Her journey began as the program director at the inaugural Springboard for the Arts rural office. The position was a part of a pilot program and Michele was the sole individual working on the ground in Fergus Falls, three hours away from Springboard headquarters in St. Paul. “There is really no road map for doing something like this,” she says. “It was completely uncharted territory, both for the organization and for anybody doing this work.”
She confidently jumped in and with the support of the organization, she was able to explore the area, meet new people and listen to folks’ needs, wants and ideas.
She was surprised, at first, by the number of people who started coming to the Springboard office. There were artists as well as community members wanting to use the space to talk through opportunities, ideas and issues and solve problems creatively.
“That’s the thing that I’ve really tried to hold onto over these ten years,” she explains. “There is no idea that’s too crazy. We’ll listen to it. And sometimes that's all you need — a place to dream about what’s possible in your community.”
Throughout her time at Springboard in Fergus Falls, the organization has grown from having one part-time employee to now employing three full-time staff members. They have moved from a small office at the River Inn to a beautiful, spacious office on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls. Springboard has become an active organization locally and is expanding outwards; implementing art and community development programs throughout the state and connecting nationally with other rural communities.
In addition to growing the organization, Anderson has grown personally. “I used to think I had to do everything,” she says. She has gone from working in “startup mode” to now working with a team, building up other individuals and creating a movement.
In the next ten years, Anderson is hoping to continue finding a balance between what she loves to do as her career while making time for her own passions and creativity. She plans to play more music and has a goal of publishing some of her own writing.
In regards to her continued work at Springboard, she wants artists to be valued and communities to be equitable and creative. She also hopes that Otter Tail County continues to grow as a national hub for rural creativity. “(Otter Tail County is) such a beautiful place and such an inspiring place that people really fall in love with,” she says, “and bringing people from all over who are doing really great rural work will make our region better as we learn alongside them.”
Anderson has helped turn Springboard in Fergus Falls into a place that is welcoming and open to all people. She has worked hard to uplift the voices of artists and community members who may have previously been left out of “big-picture” conversations. “That’s what artists are so good at,” she says, “unearthing more of the story than just what’s on the surface.” And over the past decade that’s exactly what Anderson has done for this community; unearthed more of our story than what was on the surface.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.