After an October announcement that Bev's City Bakery would be relocating from it's downtown location to the former Pizza Hut building, owner McKayla Schicker explains that the bakery business is currently navigating the unknowns.
"The Pizza Hut building didn’t work out and we are looking at our options of relocating to a larger area so that we can do better financially for our family," Schicker stated, clarifying that this does not necessarily mean that they are leaving Fergus Falls, though other towns and locations are being considered.
Presently, Schicker is operating under her cottage licensure, which allows her to provide certain food items prepared at her home, in accordance with state regulations. Custom orders and pop-up events are the sole focus of Schicker's current business model while she and her partner, Zachary Horvath, consider next steps for the bakery.
Schicker keeps the Bev's City Bakery and her personal Facebook accounts up-to-date on the current status of the business. She recently posted and confirmed to Daily Journal Media, that when the bakery does reopen, it will have been rebranded and will transition its focus from a full-spectrum bakery to specialty donuts, caramel rolls and cakes.
"At this time I’d like to leave it at that because there are many unknowns," Schicker concluded.
Bev's City Bakery opened and operated in it's downtown location, the former location of the City Bakery, for a few months before vacating the location due to difficulties bringing the building up to code.
Their last day of operation in the downtown location was Oct. 31, with original plans to open in the Pizza Hut location on Nov. 14, which did not come to fruition.
