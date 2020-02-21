The topic of making Otter Tail County a Second Amendment sanctuary county was brought up at a recent county commissioners board meeting. Although the commissioners said they would review the information and take it under advisement, the item will not be discussed at the Tuesday, Feb. 25 meeting.
While many remain skeptical due to an agenda item listed as “open forum discussion,” county public information officer Shannon Terry explains that while it does not involve the Second Amendment sanctuary item it will involve the creation of an open forum opportunity at the board’s meetings.
“The agenda item is a discussion to change the board meeting to add an open forum opportunity at every single meeting,” Terry said. “We have to go through a process to create this opportunity and that is what we will be discussing. We want to give citizens the opportunity to speak at the meetings.”
A Second Amendment sanctuary resolution would prevent the county from enforcing certain gun-control measures that some citizens believe are contrary to the amendment such as expanded background checks and red flag laws.
In a press release by Otter Tail County, the staff reaffirmed that the Second Amendment sanctuary item would not be discussed.
The release stated:
“On Jan. 7, a Otter Tail County constituent requested that the county Board of Commissioners consider a county resolution declaring Otter Tail County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary. In turn, the Board articulated their strong support for the Second Amendment and referred the request to staff for further research and consultation with law enforcement officials.”
On Jan. 28, county administrator, John Dinsmore provided the Otter Tail County Internal Services Committee with an update on the request. Based on his research and guidance from Otter Tail County Sherriff Barry Fitzgibbons and county attorney Michelle Eldien, Dinsmore recommended the board delay immediate action on the request based on the following rationale:
• The Minnesota County Attorneys Association (MCAA) is researching and developing a white paper on the legality of such a resolution.
• Continue to monitor actions that the state of Minnesota or other Minnesota local units of government are considering.
• The county commissioner’s oath of office has sworn allegiance to the entire U.S. Constitution: “I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Minnesota, and all local ordinances, and that I will faithfully and impartially perform and discharge the duties of my office in accordance to the law and to the best of my ability.”
• “The Otter Tail County Board is responsible for ensuring that a range of services are available to the residents of the county, in accordance with state and federal laws and our own mission and mandates. We limit our governing board actions to the provision of these services in collaboration with our community, state and federal partners. Our practice is to issue proclamations or adopt resolutions if the topic of those actions is directly related to our budget or the provision of programs and services. We will act only on issues that directly pertain to our budget, programs and services and do not exceed our authority as a local unit of government in the State of Minnesota.”
The Otter Tail County Internal Services Committee accepted the recommendation and intends to reevaluate the resolution at a future date. Despite social media posts suggesting otherwise, there is not a Second Amendment discussion on the agenda for the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The board will not be discussing the request or accepting public comment. The full board agenda can be found here: ottertailcountymn.us/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/BOC-Agenda-02-25-2020.pdf.
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners meeting is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. For a complete list of 2020’s scheduled board meetings visit ottertailcountymn.us/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/2019-County-Board-Meeting-Dates-06-04-19-Updated.pdf.
