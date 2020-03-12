North Dakota State College of Science announced Thursday it doesn’t want students to come back to campus after spring break as college officials respond to coronavirus being identified in North Dakota.
NDSCS will utilize distance education March 23-April 3 following its scheduled spring break. All classes scheduled face-to-face at both the Wahpeton and Fargo campuses will be held through distance teaching and learning.
NDSCS will remain open and staffed throughout spring break and during the weeks of distance teaching and learning. Daily operations and staff will maintain their regular work schedules while being encouraged to practice social distancing.
To the greatest extent possible, faculty will utilize technology for distance delivery methods during this time. This will vary based on course content and learning outcomes, and could include video recording of lectures, online submission of homework and other assessments, and online chat options and other means of engagement. Students will still participate in any scheduled clinical and field experiences, as well as internships.
Students who live on campus and plan to leave for spring break are being asked to prepare not to return until April 5. Residence halls will be available for students unable to leave campus or need to return prior to April 5. Campus dining will be available to students remaining on campus. Students will be supported if they don’t have access to online resources when they are away from campus.
“The health of our community is our most important priority,” said NDSCS President John Richman. “We have been consulting with Chancellor Hagerott and North Dakota medical experts, and we have been learning from colleges and universities that have been impacted by COVID-19. While there are relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, we feel this is the best decision for the health of our students and employees, and the greater community.”
NDSCS anticipates that it will resume face-to-face classes on Monday, April 6.
