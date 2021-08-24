Fargo, N.D. — Area Minnesota students were among the 188 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the summer 2021 dean’s list. 

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.

Students are listed by hometown. Students’ majors also are listed. Please include all area students in your news publication.

The dean’s list also can be found at www.ndsu.edu/news/studentnews/. Thank you for taking time to recognize these students:

 

Elbow Lake 

Taylah Schroeder, human development and family science

 

Fergus Falls

Andrew Balken, management information systems

Sara Hansen, management communication

Heather A. Nelson, health services

Nicole E. Scott, strategic communication

Erica Wahlund, management

 

Henning

Colin J. Geyer, finance

Load comments