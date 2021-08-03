NEW YORK MILLS — The New York Mills (NYM) Regional Cultural Center is featuring in its gallery the work of four generations of one family of artists in the gallery Aug. 4 through Sept. 4. An opening reception will be held Saturday Aug.7 from 1-3 p.m.
“Nelja” is Finnish for “four.” This show features the work of the four generations of women in the Aho family from central Minnesota. Artwork on display in the gallery features the work of artists Esther Aho, Shirlee Aho Daulton, Genevive Aho Keranen, Kim Smith, Sandra Daulton Shaughnessy, Katrine Karanen Savoie, Jody Hagenson and Kelly Hagenson. The artwork created by the family members spreads across many mediums, styles and processes. Weaving, painting, paper making, ceramics, alcohol inks and more are included in this cross-generational show that is beautiful and inspiring.
Everyone is invited to meet the artists at a reception to be held Aug. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery. Light refreshments will be available. The event is free to attend and open to all.
The NYM Regional Cultural Center gallery is always free to see and open to all; hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 218-385-3339 or visit kulcher.org with questions or to learn more.
