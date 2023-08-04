Longtime Fergus Falls dealership Nelson Auto is moving into the Grand Forks market.
According to a release, the Nelson family has purchased Lithia Ford and Lithia Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram dealerships in Grand Forks. Located in North Dakota's Red River Valley, Lithia has been serving drivers in Grand Forks and surrounding areas since 2006.
“We look forward to being part of the Grand Forks community,” said Adam Nelson, “and my wife Oriana and our sons, Benjamin and Anders are happy to call Grand Forks our new home!” In addition to Nelson Auto Center in Fergus Falls, the Nelson family owns three dealerships in western North Dakota, known as Red Rock Ford and Red Rock Auto in Williston, Dickinson and Watford City.
The acquisition will add to already existing dealerships the family already owns and operates in North Dakota.
“We were raised in Western Minnesota, but have grown deep roots in North Dakota over the past 12 years,” said Alex Nelson, “and both our parents are UND alumni. Our family looks forward to adding two more dealerships to our North Dakota family of stores.”
They are planning to significantly grow the size and services of the dealerships in North Dakota and will immediately focus on the service departments, adding technicians and customer support staff and remain committed to offering the most competitive offers on new and used vehicles in the region.
Over time, the Nelsons say they will also focus on building out the dealership's offerings to small and medium businesses including commercial-focused sales and service staff and mobile service.
“Our family has been in the car business since 1992,” said Adam, “and we’re excited to bring our local ownership to the Grand Forks community.”
