Retired Fergus Falls superintendent Jerry Ness was approved as interim superintendent of the Pelican Rapids school district Monday.
The unexpected death of Pelican Rapids superintendent Ed Richardson April 9 and a state requirement that all districts must have a licensed superintendent, prompted the school board to reach out to Ness.
Ness and his wife have been residing at a family cabin on Lake Lida during his retirement.
Richardson took over the duties of superintendent at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year for the first time. All new superintendents in Minnesota receive a mentor for their first year to help them cope with the responsibilities of the position. Ness was picked to mentor Richardson.
“My condolences go out to the Richardson family and the community,” Ness said.
Despite the “stay-at-home” restrictions placed on Minnesotans by the COVID-19 crisis, Ness has been helping acting administrator, Pelican Rapids High School principal Brian Korf, by phone, email, text messages and interactive video feeds.
“I’m healthy and able to help them,” said Ness, who only sees his services to be necessary for a short time.
The role Ness plays in the coming weeks is expected to be critical. The school board may appoint a new superintendent as early as their May 18 meeting.
“The goal for me will be a quality pool of candidates,” Ness said.
