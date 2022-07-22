Quality nesting habitat is critical for the many waterfowl that call Minnesota home.
While there are certainly exceptions to the rule, ducks generally utilize three different strategies for nest site selection: upland, overwater and cavity nesting.
Upland nesters are comprised of familiar puddle ducks such as mallards and pintails and include a few diver species as well, such as the white-winged scoter and lesser scaup.
The Prairie Pothole Region represents ideal nesting habitat for upland nesting waterfowl; when ice finally recedes in the spring, pairs of ducks began to settle on the shallow seasonal wetlands.
Birds establish territories that are then protected by the drakes. Once they have recovered from long migrations through feeding and rest they begin to seek out ideal nesting sites in surrounding cover.
Overwater nesters consist mainly of diving ducks such as canvasbacks, ruddy ducks, redheads, ring-necked ducks and the greater scaup.
These ducks make their nests on floating mats of emergent vegetation such a cattails and bulrushes, frequenting wetlands that are relatively deep with surrounding stands of thick vegetation.
Cavity nesting species include wood ducks, buffleheads, goldeneyes and mergansers, with common and red-breasted mergansers regularly nesting on the ground as well.
Wood ducks are a classic example of a cavity nesting species that seek out natural cavities in trees created by pileated woodpeckers, storm damage, disease or lightening.
The nesting site must have a large enough opening for birds to enter and an area of adequate size to lay a clutch of eggs — these nesters search extensively for desirable duckling-rearing habitat.
Nest parasitism or dump nesting can occur when adequate nesting opportunities are limited; birds in these areas may resort to laying eggs in other birds nests, sometimes resulting in female wood ducks abandoning their clutches.
Doug McClain is regional biologist with Ducks Unlimited and discusses ways area landowners can provide ducks with the habitat they need to realize successful breeding seasons, “first and foremost, most dabbling ducks nest in grassland cover — not only do they need wetlands, but they need grass too, so having a good mix of upland grass cover, prairie and wetlands is crucial for nesting waterfowl.”
McClain explains that the Conservation Reserve Program offers landowners a way to protect areas surrounding critical wetland habitat with perennial grasses which increases duck nesting habitat, “that’s an example of a mid-term solution with CRP being a several-year contract. Longer term options include habitat easement programs offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that restores a property’s native prairie and wetland habitat and protects them forever from development and agricultural use.”
“When we restore these areas, we use highly-diverse native prairie mixes,” McClain notes. “It benefits the wide variety of other pollinators and species within the landscape. I would say with most of our mixes, they consist of 50 to 75 different species — the more diversity you have, the more resistant they are to non-native species as well.”
More information on waterfowl and wetland conservation can be found at the following locations: fws.gov, ducks.org.