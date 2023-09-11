Senior firefighter Joe Tisbee, left, and Rev. Jeff Ethen. Rev. Ethen presented Tisbee a helmet to the New York Firehouse 35 from the Battle Lake Fire Department during the 9/11 memorial service in 2021.
2023 will mark the 22nd anniversary of one of the darkest days in the United States of America.
On Sep. 11, 2001, the World Trade Center towers was struck. Even though the main events of 9/11 mostly took place on the East Coast, the impact was also felt locally.
As they have done since the first anniversary of 9/11, the Fergus Falls Fire Department Honor Guard will be holding 9/11 remembrance ceremonies beginning at 7:40 a.m. The flag will fly at half mast until sunset at 7:44 p.m., at which point it will be returned to full staff and "Taps" will be played.
Division Chief of Training, Dan Lipson, said it will be similar as in previous years.
“We’ll be doing our flag ceremony as we’ve always done. The public is welcome to attend. The trucks will be out on display,” said Lipson.
Every Sept. 11, Rev. Jeff Ethen, Clitherall, spends a few moments reflecting on the terrorist attacks in New York in 2001. Rev. Ethen, former pastor at Catholic parishes in Elizabeth and Pelican Rapids survived the Twin Tower attack by missing his 110th floor appointment by one cup of coffee delay.
Rev. Ethen, who was at Ground Zero on 9/11, said it completely shaped the rest of his life and ministry.
“Every Manhattan fire department has an annual memorial service and open house. The fire fighters line up in the street in a missing man formation, (a one person gap in the ranks; some departments place empty boots),” he said.
Rev. Ethen has previously attended the first, fifth, 10th, 15th and, in 2021, the 20th anniversary. He will go again in 2026, taking representatives from the Battle Lake Fire Department, which has formed a relationship with one of New York City fire departments.
"I not only think about 9/11 each year," Rev. Ethen said, "but the event shaped my ministry." He was pressed into service at the Ground Zero Hospital where hundreds of injured firefighters were brought after the towers collapsed.
He said families of civilian tower workers searched the area hospitals for loved ones.
"That morning and the next day the city deployed clergy to meet with families to end the search. It was devastating. Where was the hope? What meaning was there? I learned to really listen to what anybody says today when I encounter their needs. It deepened my empathy,” said Rev. Ethen.
