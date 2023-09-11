DUTY

Senior firefighter Joe Tisbee, left, and Rev. Jeff Ethen. Rev. Ethen presented Tisbee a helmet to the New York Firehouse 35 from the Battle Lake Fire Department during the 9/11 memorial service in 2021.

 Submitted

2023 will mark the 22nd anniversary of one of the darkest days in the United States of America.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?