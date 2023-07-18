The Fergus Falls School Board held a meeting on the morning of July 17. Members were presented with 14 new/updated policies by the policy committee resulting from actions of Minnesota state legislature.
One of the newer policies which was passed earlier this year states that schools are now required to have doses of Nalaxone (also known as Narcan) on hand. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention: “Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids — including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications — when given in time.”
Breakfast and lunch for students was also addressed. In March, Governor Tim Walz signed the Free School Meals bill into law. Effective on July 1, schools will be provided reimbursement for free breakfast and lunch to students who receive meals through their school’s participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.
Melissa Hermes, school board clerk and member of the policy committee, said, “Policy 534 is not new but has a very new component - universal free school meals. This will provide each student with one free breakfast and one free lunch.” She explained that in the past there was an Otter Angel Account where generous community members would contribute to help provide meals for students. “The Fergus Falls school board would like to thank these kind contributors who have helped provide students with school meals which are now covered,” Hermes added.
While smoking, including vaping, has been prohibited on all school properties in Minnesota for a long time, there is an added component. “New this year is language added to Policy 418 that is a result of marijuana legislation passed in Minnesota this year,” said Hermes.
Policies surrounding bullying and the treatment of students are always changing and being reevaluated. Hermes explained, “Policy 514, the Bullying Prohibition Policy, has been updated and expanded to include language regarding ‘malicious and sadistic conduct.' Our district takes the issue of bullying seriously and we will be adding a bullying complaint procedure and an easily accessible bullying report form that can be used by students, parents, guardians and staff.”
An additional 16 policies will be presented by the policy committee at the next school board meeting. All together 30 policy changes/adoptions will be presented which coincide with Minnesota legislature changes.
“By the time school starts, Minnesota's public schools will have thoroughly reviewed and then adopted as many as 30 policies,” said Hermes.
You can find all new, updated, and current policies on the school district website. Once all policies are updated, physical copies can be picked up in the district office as well.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone