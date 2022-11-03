The Fergus Falls Public Library is happy to announce that artwork by Nancy XiáoRong Valentine is now available to view and check out from the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Nancy XiáoRong Valentine is a Chinese-American artist living in rural Otter Tail County, Minnesota. Valentine’s artwork is primarily created using watercolors. Valentine graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication, and a Minor in Writing Studies.
Valentine has worked for several local arts organizations including, Kaddatz Galleries and Springboard for the Arts, and currently works remotely for The Department of Public Transformation headquartered in Granite Falls, Minnesota.
Over the last several years Valentine’s artwork has been featured in galleries and museums throughout Minnesota, in North Dakota, and internationally in Kaga-city, Ishikawa, Japan.
Valentine shared, “I grew up spending Saturday mornings and weekday afternoons at the library and never would have dreamed that something I created would become a part of its permanent collection. It’s an honor that feels surreal. And I’m grateful that my community will now have accessible options to be able to hang a couple of my original artworks in their homes.”
The Fergus Falls Public Library has added two works of art by Valentine: Kokeshi Doll, which will remain a part of the library’s permanent collection and Teenage Tiger, a work of art patrons will be able to check out from the library.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone