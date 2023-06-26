The 39th annual Phelps Mill Festival is coming soon. Held yearly on the second weekend in July (8-9, this year), the festival has art, food, entertainment and kids’ activities. Enjoy craft vendors, live music and the beautiful setting.
New activities have been added, so it is a great time to visit whether it’s your first time or you attend every year.
For the first time, the festival is having a Color Me 5K/1K Family Fun Run at 8:00 a.m. on Jul. 9. Wear a white t-shirt for the run and volunteers will “color” participants as they move throughout the course. This event is always a crowd favorite.
Also new this year, turtle races will be held Jul. 9 from noon to 3:00 p.m. The races will be put on by the Lakes Area Community Center.
Join Blayze Buseth and the crew from the Creation Shop in Fergus Falls. Participate in some hands-on activities on both days. The Creation Shop offers pottery and sculpture classes to groups and individuals of all ages, beginner to expert.
Kaddatz Gallery will be at the festival both days hosting a Community Art Table featuring a free printmaking activity. The Kaddatz, downtown Fergus Falls, brings art education and appreciation to the community through classes, events and gallery exhibits. They will also have activities for kids to do at the Phelps Mill Festival.
On Jul. 8 from 1-5 p.m. there will be a craft beer and wine tasting event. Sample some of the area's finest, while enjoying the music of Darren Quam. There is an admission fee to attend this event and souvenir tasting glasses will be handed out while supplies last.
With over 100 craft vendors and everything from pork chops to root beer floats to eat, the Phelps Mill Festival is a summer favorite.
While there, visit the historic Phelps Mill that has been recently restored. After being abandoned for over 26 years, urgent repairs were needed. The restorations retained the building’s history, stabilized the structure, and made significant repairs to preserve it. The whole park is one of the most picturesque places in the county.
For more information about the Phelps Mill Festival and updates on the entertainment schedule, please check out their website at phelpsmillfestival.com.
