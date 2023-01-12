CONSTRUCTION

The goal of the Single and Two-Family Property Tax Rebate program from the City of Fergus Falls is to spur new construction.

An overview of the Fergus Falls Housing Tax Rebate program was presented at the Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Jan. 11.



