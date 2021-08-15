Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) this week announced Dr. Naomi Schmid has been selected for the leadership role as chief medical officer (CMO) for the organization. In this capacity, Naomi Schmid will serve as a primary resource for medical provider leadership and help further develop and promote best practices for a high-performing health care organization.
“Naomi believes strongly in creating a high-quality health care experience for our patients, employees and providers and she is closely involved in the person-centered care initiatives, engagement and well-being programs for our providers,” said Kent Mattson, CEO. “She will incorporate this work into the expanded scope of the CMO role as it grows and evolves and she brings excellent clinical and patient-centered perspectives to our leadership team,” he added. The CMO scope covers all sites of the enterprise including all locations and services of Lake Region Healthcare, Prairie Ridge Healthcare and Mill Street Residence.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to help steer the organization’s continual improvement efforts toward high reliability, high quality, safe health care experiences for the patient and the employee,” Schmid said. “I am both honored and humbled to be taking this role. Dr. Overgaard leaves large shoes to fill with his strong leadership skills, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Naomi Schmid interviewed and was selected for the role after Dr. Josh Overgaard’s departure due to a family relocation to Rochester where his wife, Shauna, has assumed a senior leadership role in a research team at the Mayo Clinic.
Naomi Schmid will continue to see patients in the clinic one day per week, and a new podiatric provider is currently being recruited to ensure continued access to a full spectrum of podiatry services at Lake Region Healthcare. As a team, Naomi Schmid and her husband, Dr. Steve Schmid, joined Lake Region Healthcare’s medical staff in 2013 and offer comprehensive treatment of forefoot, rear foot, and ankle problems as well as reconstructive surgery.
Naomi Schmid received her doctorate of podiatric medicine in 2010 at Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. She is a member of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons, the Minnesota Podiatric Medical Association, and the American Podiatric Medical Association. She is also board certified with the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.
