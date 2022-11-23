Two building projects are simultaneously taking place in Fergus Falls.
The previous Hedahl’s Auto Supply at 215 North Tower building and property was recently purchased and will be transformed into Fergus Falls Dental Specialties Dental Clinic. The building will actually house three separate clinics, consisting of Swelstad Orthodontics, Lakes Area Pediatric Dentistry and Soderholm Oral Surgery.
The project is an interior remodel with exterior improvements planned. Hammers Construction of Perham is the general contractor on the project.
According to the city building permit, the estimated total project value will be $2,244,554. The target date for completion of the project will be early February of 2023.
A brand new apartment complex is also being built at 1161 Friberg Avenue. Project One Construction, Inc of Kimball is the general contractor on the project. The three floor complex will be a new wood construction of 24 apartment units with the office located on the first floor. The total building area will be 27,709 square feet.
In a release from City of Fergus Falls Communications Director Jean Bowman, Fergus Falls Housing and Redevelopment Authority (FFHRA) broke ground in early November on Garitz Grove, a permanent supportive housing project slated to open in late 2023.
Bowman states that the facility will provide housing for residents experiencing mental illness, mental health or substance abuse challenges.
Mikel Olson, Executive Director of the FFHRA said, “There has long been a need for this type of housing in Fergus Falls.”
Olson credits many partners that helped make this a reality, particularly Otter Tail County Human Services staff who initiated the conversation.
“Stable housing is absolutely fundamental to people’s health and well-being. Permanent Supportive Housing provides this,” said Deb Sjostrom, director, Otter Tail County Human Services.
“It is a proven solution that combines affordable housing with services that help people who face complex challenges to live with stability, autonomy and dignity. Otter Tail County Human Services is looking forward to this housing option to support people in our community,” added Sjostrom.
Olson adds that a group of local service providers began meeting in 2019 to discuss a creative solution to the ongoing problem of people whose challenges made evictions and homelessness a possibility. Supportive housing is proven to be a cost-effective way for communities to decrease costs that may otherwise be spent on emergency rooms, jail, hospitals and shelter. This facility also meets the HRAs goal of increasing the availability of decent, safe and affordable housing. A grand opening will take place when the facility is complete.
Funding for construction of Garitz Grove is the result of a successful application from MN Housing and the Federal Home Loan Bank. Other partners in the project include the City of Fergus Falls, Otter Tail County Human Services, Beyond Shelter, Prairie Design, Project One Construction, MAHUBE-OTWA, Lutheran Social Services, Productive Alternatives, Lakeland Mental Health, Lake Region Healthcare and Freedom Resources.
The estimated total project value will be $5,981,841. The building will be owned by Garitz Grove, LLC.