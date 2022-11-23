GARITZ GROVE

Garitz Grove will be a one of a kind permanent supportive housing project slated to open late in 2023, located at 1161 Friberg Avenue.

 submitted

Two building projects are simultaneously taking place in Fergus Falls.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?